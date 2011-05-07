Republicans Just Can't Stand The Idea That Obama Is Tougher On Terrorists Than They Were

Paul Krugman argues that the Republicans who supported torture were actually proud of themselves for supporting it–because they thought it revealed how tough they were.



These Republicans, Krugman continues, patted themselves on the back for being tougher than “wimpy liberals” and doing whatever it took to get the bad guys, international laws be damned.

And that’s the real reason Republicans are saying Obama should have captured Bin Laden instead of killing him, Krugman says: They can’t stand the fact that the more law-abiding and wimpy liberal President Obama has been able to do what they could not.



