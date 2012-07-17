GALLUP: Republicans Have Completely Turned On New Liberal Hero John Roberts

Consider Chief Justice John Roberts officially a liberal hero and conservative enemy.
A new Gallup poll displays the unprecedented swing in opinion since Roberts was confirmed as Chief Justice in 2005 to today, where he’s a little less than a month removed from a controversial opinion upholding the Affordable Care Act as constitutional.
Mainly, the shift is based on partisan differences after the “Obamacare” decision, which produced a reaction split along ideological lines. Democrats now view him in a heavily favourable light. Republicans? Heavily unfavorable.
Overall, there’s more of a shift toward an unfavorable rating:
Photo: Gallup
Republicans have a huge 80-point collective swing. Democrats, on the other hand, view Roberts 19 points more favourably and 12 points less favourably.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.