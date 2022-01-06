Liz and Dick Cheney were reportedly the only Republicans in the House chamber to observe a moment of silence for January 6

Rep. Liz Cheney and former Vice President Dick Cheney walk through the Capitol Rotunda on the first anniversary of the January 6 insurrection Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Dick Cheney offered harsh criticism for how his party’s leadership has responded to January 6.

Liz Cheney has repeatedly torched Trump for inciting the insurrection.

Other Republicans have downplayed the riot or left Washington entirely during the anniversary.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney and Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming were the only Republicans in the House chamber to observe a moment of silence on the first anniversary of the Capitol insurrection, according to CNN and a pool report.

“It’s an important historical event,” Cheney, who served in Congress long before becoming George W. Bush’s vice president, told ABC’s Jonathan Karl before lawmakers gathered in the House. “You can overestimate how important it is.”

CNN reports that the Cheneys were the only Republicans present on the House floor when Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a moment of silence to mark the day. Other top Republicans have either blasted Democrats and the media for focusing so much attention on the anniversary or are out of Washington for the day.

Liz Cheney was the number three House Republican before she was removed from House leadership, a forced exile that was largely due to her criticism of former President Donald Trump and his role both in fomenting the Capitol riot and continuing to lie about the 2020 presidential election. Cheney now serves as the top Republican on the House’s select committee investigating the Capitol riot after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy removed all of his picks following a dispute with Pelosi.

Dick Cheney, who was also Defense secretary under George H.W. Bush, co-wrote an op-ed with all living former Pentagon heads before January 6, 2021, warning the military to stay out of any election disputes.