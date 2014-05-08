Ex-Drag Queen Wins 27% Of The Vote In A Very Conservative District

Facebook Steve Wiles

Anti-gay marriage Republican Steve Wiles had his past life as a drag queen revealed just days before voters headed to the polls in his North Carolina State Senate race Tuesday. Wiles, who believed the reports about his past were an attack from his opponents didn’t emerge victorious in his primary. However, according to results posted on the North Carolina State Board of Elections website, he did garner 4,962 votes.

That total put Wiles in third place with 27.49% of the vote. He was slightly less than 200 votes behind number two finisher Dempsey Brewer. All of the voters in this primary would have been registered Republicans.

Wiles’ total seems noteworthy considering the late reports about his past and the fact he was running in a state senate district described by Daily Kos Elections in 2011 as “heavily Republican.” In 2008, John McCain beat President Barack Obama there by over 20 points.

Wiles, who has told Business Insider he considers his past an “embarrassment,” did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the result Wednesday.

