Republicans Have No Clue What To Do If The Supreme Court Overturns Obamacare

Photo: AP

In a a few weeks the Supreme Court is going to pronounce a verdict on Obamacare, possibly striking down large parts of it, or the entire thing.It will be a massive blow to Obama’s legacy, and would take away his major first-term legislative accomplishment during an election.

But it could be terrible for Republicans too.

Jake Sherman has a report in Politico showing that Republicans have no clue at all what to do if Obamacare is repealed.



Majority leader Boehner believes that some parts of Obamacare are so popular, they should be replicated by a Republican bill, even if the entire bill is scrapped. Those items include keeping children on their parents’ health care until 26, making insurance companies provide coverage to people with pre-existing conditions.

Naturally more conservative staffers on Capitol Hill are flipping out at that idea. Sherman found the dissent on an email-listserv. A former Republican staffer was totally incredulous at the idea that Republicans would replicate parts of Obamacare. He wrote: “House GOP is going to cave after winning an election on full repeal … and before winning the next election to finish the job. Unreal”

This is a disaster in the making for Republicans. The Supreme Court repealing Obamacare could be a total gift for them, giving them the opportunity to push for more market-based reforms, especially if Mitt Romney wins in November.

But their internal divisions about the subject could cause them to fumble. And if the initiative goes back to Democrats, they won’t be pushing for Obamacare 2.0, but instead a full single-payer plan that could pass muster at the Supreme Court.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.