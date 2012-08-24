REPORT: The GOP Wants To Set Up A Gold Commission

Photo: Gage Skidmore via Flikr

The FT’s Robin Harding and Anna Fifield report the GOP is set to formally include adopting a gold standard as a pillar of their updated platform.”Drafts of the party platform, which it will adopt at a convention in Tampa Bay, Florida, next week, call for an audit of Federal Reserve monetary policy and a commission to look at restoring the link between the dollar and gold,” they report.



“Any commission on a return to the gold standard would have to address a host of theoretical, empirical and practical issues,” they add.

Read the full story on FT.com.

