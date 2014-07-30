Republicans Create Hollywood-Style Tribute Video For Eric Cantor

House Republicans were so upset about the impending departure of House Majority Leader Eric Cantor (R-Virginia) that they created a tribute video filled with uplifting music and highlights from Cantor’s career.

Cantor steps down from his leadership position on Friday following his shocking primary loss in June. His colleagues apparently wanted to make sure he wouldn’t be forgotten.

The video, which was released by the House GOP on Tuesday, begins with the moment Cantor was nominated to be majority leader in 2013 amid cheers and applause from his colleagues. Next comes a montage of Cantor touting a number of conservative positions and eventually posing with young school children.

The video closes with triumphant horns, black-and-white photos of Cantor, and, finally, text declaring his title — “THE HONORABLE ERIC CANTOR” — fading to black.

Cantor will be replaced by Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California).

View the video below.

