Conservatives Have Completed Their Cave On The Debt Ceiling

Club for Growth, a conservatives grassroots organisation feared by most Republicans, has given the GOP the green light to vote for the House debt ceiling bill Wednesday. In a statement issued Tuesday, Club for Growth said that it would not make the the debt ceiling vote one of the “Key Votes” on its annual congressional scorecard, effectively giving Republicans a free pass to increase the country’s borrowing limit.



“The Club for Growth will not oppose tomorrow’s vote on the debt ceiling,” Club for Growth President Chris Chocola said in the statement. “The Club for Growth will, on the other hand, strongly oppose any efforts during the upcoming debate over the continuing resolution and sequester that fail to arrest out-of-control spending and put sensible limits on the growth of government.”

That’s a major reversal for an organisation whose primary mission is to force lawmakers to curb government spending.

Until now, Club for Growth has demanded that any vote to increase the debt limit include a balanced budget amendment. The last time Republicans tried to raise the debt ceiling, during the August 2011 budget battles, Club for Growth came out strongly against the deal, even though it included $1.2 trillion in discretionary spending cuts.

The group’s statement today is the latest sign that even the staunchest conservatives are rapidly giving up on the debt ceiling fight. Earlier today, RedState editor Erick Erickson also gave Republicans a pass on the debt ceiling, calling on the party to regroup for battles over the budget and sequestration.

This mass retreat paves a clear path for House Republicans to easily pass tomorrow’s debt ceiling bill. That legislation basically suspends the debt ceiling limit for four months, with the expectation that the Senate will pass a budget in that time.

On Wednesday, the White House signaled that President Barack Obama would sign the Republican debt ceiling bill, should it pass the Senate.

“He will not stand in the way,” White House Press Secretary Jay Carney told reporters. “We support the extension of the debt ceiling without drama or delay.”

