Republicans Commemorate Obama's Nightmare Of A Week With This Video

Obama has had a terrible week. On Sunday and Monday there was non-stop chatter from Democrats (like Newark Mayor Cory Booker) that his anti-Romney ads about private equity deals were unfair. Then on Tuesday he had two humiliating showings in the Arkansas and Kentucky primaries, and now he is getting lambasted for the weakness of his campaign.



Naturally, the Republican Party is thrilled, and produced this ad:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.