Republicans Are Bragging About The Democrats' Falling Out With Wall Street

This is idiotic: Republicans are now bragging about their ties with Wall Street.



Yesterday POLITCO and WaPo both wrote articles about how democrats are losing donations from Wall Streeters. Soon after, the RNC twitter feed (@RNC) writes, “Dems rapidly losing Wall Street support,” links to the WaPo article, and adds the topic #NoDemIsSafe on Twitter.

Via @PeruvianFlakely

