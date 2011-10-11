Republicans Blast 'Obamanomics' By The Numbers

A new document released by the Republican National Committee attacks President Barack Obama’s economic record by the numbers, saying “Hope Isn’t Hiring.”



As the Republican presidential candidates prepare to hold a debate on the economy tonight in New Hampshire, the RNC is seeking to shift the focus back on Obama. Yet the blistering critique of “Obamanomics” glosses over the fact that many data points are not directly Obama’s fault.

Check it out below:



