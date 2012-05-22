Republicans Launch 'I Stand With Cory' Campaign To Embarrass Democrats

Newark Mayor and rising Democratic star Cory Booker really stepped in it yesterday by undermining the Obama campaign’s attacks on Mitt Romney’s record at Bain.
The GOP has put up a website “I Stand With Cory” where you can sign a petition telling the president to stop attacking Mitt Romney.
No wonder liberals took their knives out for Booker so quickly last night. They could see this coming a million miles away.
Photo: GOP.com
See Also: The Obama Campaign Insanely Tries To Spin Cory Booker’s Comments Into An Attack On Mitt Romney.>
via Matt K Lewis.
Watch this video to see what the incident means for the Obama campaign:
Produced by Daniel Goodman
