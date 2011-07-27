Republicans Are Economic Terrorists

After years of fighting Al Qaeda, it seems the Republicans have decided if they can’t beat ’em, may as well join ’em.



Emulating the terrorists’ actions, the House Republicans have decided to hold the President — and 300 million Americans — hostage as they demand tax cuts for the wealthy and spending cuts for everyone else, in exchange for agreeing to raise the debt ceiling by just enough to avoid the United States government from defaulting on its debt.

That’s right: Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner and his Tea Party caucus are driving a jumbo-jet 747 into the world’s tallest economy, and no one on the right-wing seems to give a damn.

Perhaps someone should educate the Tea Party on the basics of American government. I suppose I can lay out the very basic realities for the Tea Party. Here is the short version.

Dear Tea Party,

You only control one part of one branch of government. The system is set up to separate powers between the various branches, and power in the legislative branch is further divided between the House and the Senate.

When you control ONLY the House of Representatives, as you do now, and the other party controls the Senate and the White House, you have to do something called “negotiate”. Dictionary.com gives a simple definition. No pictures, sadly, but the words are short enough that even the Arizona tea party members can get the gist of it.

“Negotiate: to deal or bargain with another or others, as in the preparation of a treaty or contract or in preliminaries to a business deal.” In other words, negotiation involves some give and take; you get some, but not all, of what you want. Somewhere, in the middle of what the other parties want and what you want is the end result.

You’re Welcome for the Lesson,

Love,

John

And yet, Republicans insist that they get 100% of what they want or they’re simply going to vote no on any debt ceiling increase — even though the results of not lifting the debt ceiling would be catastrophic to the short, medium, and long-term health of the United States economy. In every sense of the phrase, that is economic terrorism. Either that or the Republicans have a bad case of the Terrible Twos.

Am I overstating things? Hardly. The Democrats, through the President, have already offered a plan that gives the Republicans most of what they want. Hell, Obama offered so much in terms of cuts, and so little in terms of tax increases, that Democrats in Congress were upset. It still isn’t good enough for Boehner and the Tea Party. Obama met the Republicans 90% of the way, and was willing to take the heat from his own party in order to get a deal done, and the Republicans told him to get lost.

“Now, if you do not have any (additional) revenues, as the most recent Republican plan that’s been put forward both in the House and the Senate proposed, if you have no revenues at all, what that means is more of a burden on seniors, more drastic cuts to education, more drastic cuts to research, a bigger burden on services that are going to middle-class families all across the country,” Obama said.

“And it essentially asks nothing of corporate jet owners, it asks nothing of oil and gas companies, it asks nothing from folks like me who’ve done extremely well and can afford to do a little bit more. In other words, if you don’t have revenues, the entire thing ends up being tilted on the backs of the poor and middle-class families. And the majority of Americans don’t agree on that approach.”

And yet, here we are, a week before the United States government defaults on its debt and, for all intents and purposes, destroys the entire world economy. We cannot get a deal done because of one group of people: House Republicans, specifically the know-nothing imbeciles who rode the Tea Party Moron Express to victory in 2010 and who believe, quite wrongly, that a default would be wonderful politics for the GOP.

The truth is, there might not be an election worth winning if the U.S. defaults on its debts. We’re not Greece, where a few banks own our debt, and the pain can be relatively contained within, say, France and Germany.

Our securities are held world-wide specifically because they are as good as gold. If they lose that status, and if we default, credit-default swaps will be enacted across the globe. Banks will go bust trying to make heads or tails of the situation. The economy will collapse, contract, and implode upon itself. Global credit markets would dry up, and protectionism would once again rule the day.

The entire house of cards will fall, and God help anyone who cannot farm for their own food and gather their own water. It’s entirely possible we set the world economy back 300 years.

But hey, at least Boehner and the Tea Party would get to stick it to the black man one more time. Treasonous, terrorist rubes, each and every one of them.

— John Thorpe

