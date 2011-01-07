Republicans Are Doing Something Pretty Brilliant In Their Budget Cutting Efforts

Photo:

It’s pretty easy to figure out if a given policy measure will be popular or not: If it hurts a small group of people and (seems to) benefit a large group of people, it will be popular.Democracy!



So, for example, people like taxes on the rich because they themselves aren’t rich. People don’t like big cuts in education because most people have kids, or are in some way connected to the school system.

You get the gist.

This is a problem though when trying to cut spending: If you announce big, across the board spending cuts as part of a policy shift, it affects a lot of people. So you take it piecemeal.

And that is what the GOP is doing, with a plan to vote on one bureau elimination every week for the next two years.

So for example, this week they’ll vote to close The Sub-Office Of Underwater Exploration In Antarctica, and next week week they’ll vote to vote to eliminate the Department Of Sports Medicine Affairs and so on and so on. And each time it will be a popular vote, because the majority of people don’t benefit from the Department Of Sports Medicine Affairs (that’s ficitious by the way), and every time the Democrats vote to keep them, they’ll look like idiots.

Great strategy. It will be very popular.

