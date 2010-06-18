BUSTED: Rep. Who Apologized To BP Has Taken Millions From Big Oil

Rep. Joe Barton has a shaky fundraising background to be delivering such a shocking defence of BP (via Slate twitter). The Texas Republican received $1.5 million in donations last year from big oil, according to Open Secrets.

Barton’s biggest donor is Anadarko Petroleum –at $146,500 — a company that drills heavily in the deepwater Gulf and has suffered from the drilling moratorium.

But nevermind, Barton is in a Republican safe seat.

WaPo:

Barton, who holds a safe seat in Texas, is saying what the leading edge of tea partyers and conservatives are saying — no matter whether it’s good politics, his first worry about the response to the disaster is that it will empower the federal government. Rep. Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) said this to me on Tuesday, and Dick Armey said it to me yesterday when I told him about the $20 billion compromise.

Check out the Tony Hayward Q&A live at noon –>

