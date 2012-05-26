One Of These 16 People Will Be Mitt Romney's Running Mate

On this day in 2008, John McCain was three months away from his vice presidential choice.
Sarah Palin, at this point, was a blip on the radar. She was a longshot candidate that didn’t hold much weight over Mississippi Gov. Haley Barbour, then-Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson or even former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney—who is now in the midst of picking his own running mate.
As speculation began to ramp up in early June, Jack Kelly of Real Clear Politics took a shot at it. Pick Sarah Palin, he told John McCain.
There is one potential running mate who has virtually no down side. Those conservatives who’ve heard of her were delighted to learn that McCain advance man Arthur Culvahouse was in Alaska recently, because they surmised he could only be there to discuss the vice presidential nomination with Gov. Sarah Palin.
At 44, Sarah Louise Heath Palin is both the youngest and the first female governor in Alaska’s relatively brief history as a state. She’s also the most popular governor in America, with an approval rating that has bounced around 90 per cent.
Boy, did things change in the next five months. McCain went with Palin, and it proved to be at least part of his undoing. It’s relatively common history now: Palin rallied the base but divided the rest of voters, and Obama walloped to a landslide electoral victory.
Now Romney gets his shot, and speculation is already starting to ramp up. Will he play it safe? Will he also go for a splashy but risky, pick?
WHY HE'LL BE VP: Rubio has been the front-runner for quite some time now, despite his multiple denials of wanting the job. He's the GOP's Golden Boy. He's the Anti-Palin, writes Republican political strategist Ana Navarro on Politico. He's young. He can energize the base. And Wednesday provided the first evidence that he'll be a huge help for Romney in the crucial swing state of Florida, swinging the Hispanic vote by 8 points.
WHY HE WON'T BE: Is Marco Rubio the next Sarah Palin? Moving past the 'wow' factor, it's easy to see some of the same things in Rubio today that Republican leaders saw in Palin at this time in 2008. See, a major theme in the Mitt Romney campaign is his experience--particularly in the private-sector business area. Marco Rubio? None of that. Also, there are doubts in other polls about how much he would bring Hispanics to the ticket. And he has a complicated personal backstory that could bring scrutiny to the ticket, especially as he releases an autobiography sometime this summer. His parents were immigrants from Cuba, not exiles. He also has Mormon roots, bringing more of the religion to a ticket when some Americans are still reluctant to accept a Mormon president.
WHY HE'LL BE VP: He's the safe pick. Republicans like him because they think he's a good candidate. They also like him because he's not overpowering and not very controversial. Politico described him as vanilla, wonky and unflappable,' which may suit Romney just fine. He also happens to be a Senator from the oh-so-important swing state of Ohio -- and Romney really needs to take one of Ohio, Pennsylvania or Michigan.
He's also a respected voice that can hit Obama on the federal deficit. He was in the OMB under President George W. Bush, and he was on the debt ceiling 'supercommittee' last year. In February, he released an analysis on the fiscal irresponsibility of the Obama administration. Some of those things could work against him, however...
WHY HE WON'T BE: The 'boring' factor also works against him, because even his own constituents don't know who he is. He's 'one of the most anonymous Senators in the country,' Public Policy Polling found earlier this month, with 36 per cent of Ohioans having no opinion on his work as a Senator. It also found that he doesn't really help Romney there.
Also, there's the factor that he can be tied easily to the economic policies of George W. Bush. He joined the administration in 2005, and from 2006 to 2007 was its budget director. Obama campaign strategist David Axelrod offered a preview in late April of how the campaign will hit Portman:
'The challenge with Senator Portman, is that Senator Portman was one of the architects of the last administration's budget policies,' Axelrod said.
'And it's just one more sign--if he does that,' Axelrod added of Romney picking him as the vice presidential nominee, 'that he wants to go back to those policies.'
WHY HE'LL BE VP: Read some of the comments on this story. People view Christie as the anti-politician. The down-to-earth guy. The 'straight shooter' that 'tells it like it is.' And combine all those traits with the fact that he's not afraid to express just about anything. Whereas Mitt Romney is more John McCain than Karl Rove, Christie is the 'bulldog' that will provide round-the-block booming attacks on Barack Obama. Public Policy Polling found in April that he helps Romney the most--more than Rubio, Paul Ryan, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee or Rick Santorum. He actually makes it a tie.
Also, he hates Jersey Shore, which probably works in his favour for most Americans.
WHY HE WON'T BE: Sorry to keep coming back to Palin, really. But the last time Republicans went with a VP candidate that took over the ticket, it didn't work out so well. And really, it's a question of whether or not he wants the post. Christie has perhaps denied interest in the role more than any other Republican candidate, even mentioning it in this charismatic video with Cory Booker. It could open him up to attacks that the next-in-line candidate doesn't want the job.
Then there's the issue of geographic diversity that he does not bring to the ticket. He and Romney are both governors (or, former governors) of Northeastern or mid-Atlantic, traditionally Democratic states.
WHY HE'LL BE VP: It was but a year ago that 'T-Paw' announced he was running for President, becoming for a brief period one of the splashier names and a front-runner for the nomination. The buzz on Pawlenty has been pretty quiet thus far, aside from a spree last week when he took his name out of the running--then put it back in. He has also followed much of the same path as Romney that has made him endearing to conservatives--he went into a Democratic-leaning state and pushed conservative principles.
WHY HE WON'T BE: The problems start with his unfavorability in his own state--51 per cent of voters don't want to see him run again. He's also another rather bland candidate that wouldn't fire up the base--like Portman, but not thought of as highly. There's a reason that McCain passed on him in 2008 for Palin. The Star-Tribune pointed out the one word that usually follows his name: 'boring.'
WHY HE'LL BE VP: We pointed out after his keynote speech at the New York Republican state dinner in April how he sounded awfully vice presidential.
'I really only have two complaints about this president,' Jindal said. 'No. 1 is that he is the most liberal ideological president since President Jimmy Carter to occupy the White House. My second complaint about this president is that he is the most incompetent president to occupy the White House since President Jimmy Carter.' That got big applause.
He also signed one of the most significant recent education reforms in memory--he's been the Romney campaign's go-to surrogate as he has pushed education reform over the past couple days. And he has the backing of prominent conservatives like Grover Norquist for his impeccable tax record. He's young, charismatic and a diverse candidate with an Indian-American background.
WHY HE WON'T BE: Jindal is most known on a national stage for his spectacularly awful Republican response speech to the State of the Union in 2009. He also hasn't won over everyone with his education reform, and he holds the dubious distinction of being the governor with the country's highest prison population. There's also questions of whether he can bring in moderates and Independent voters to the ticket--one political scientist described him to us as a potential Sarah Palin-esque pick.
WHY HE'LL BE VP: McDonnell is another candidate in a swing state, this time a state that would be particularly crucial if Romney stole. In June, he'll embark on a trip to Europe that could boost his economic and foreign policy cred on a national scale. The DCist also points to the association that could boost tea party enthusiasm--with Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli.
WHY HE WON'T BE: This one is pretty simple, actually. He's most known for that invasive ultrasound bill that caused flap from both the left and the right. And, embarrassingly, he admitted that he didn't know the invasive procedure mandated before an abortion was required to begin with. Virginia eventually compromised, but it's doubtful that Romney really wants to risk this battle when he's been making inroads with women in recent polls.
WHY HE'LL BE VP: Well, he's neck-and-neck with Rubio as the Republican darling. The two have campaigned together, and Ryan has been the major voice slamming President Obama on the federal debt. As we get closer to 'fiscal cliff' time, Ryan's voice will only get louder. The news that Wisconsin is suddenly winnable also doesn't hurt Ryan's chances.
From April, here's The Washington Post's Chris Cillizza on why Ryan makes sense: 'If you believe--and you should--that the dominant issue of this campaign is over which party has the best plan to put the country on sound financial footing then there's no better way for Romney to drive a contrast with Obama than to put the face of the conservative approach to budgeting on the national ticket. (It doesn't hurt that Ryan is telegenic, beloved by tea party conservatives and from a swing state like Wisconsin.)'
WHY HE WON'T BE: As we've pointed out before, running on Ryan's budget has enormous risk--even the potential for political suicide. It offers little specifics and drastically reforms Medicare. Back in 2011, when Ryan first proposed a version of his budget, Americans were split on the issue. Democrats used it to score a surprising victory in an upstate New York special election. Not sure that Republicans would want to risk the same in what many call something to the effect of the most important election ever.
Also, Ryan is more of an establishment darling than a tea party darling--remember when Michele Bachmann gave her own rebuttal of the State of the Union address in 2011?
WHY HE'LL BE VP: No idea, really. He's gone beyond simply denying consideration. He first said he would 'demand reconsideration' if selected. Then, this week, he said he would literally disconnect the phone if he thought Romney was calling him to be vice president. Next, he'll threaten a swift move to Canada if he's chosen. He's still at relatively high odds, though, because conservatives and the Republican establishment love him, and he has experience as the Office of Management and Budget director under George W. Bush.
WHY HE WON'T BE: See above, minus the first and last sentence.
WHY HE'LL BE VP: Pat Toomey is the Senator from Pennsylvania that actually has a chance at becoming vice president (zing!). And there it is--Pennsylvania. Again, Romney likely will have to steal one of Pennsylvania, Ohio or Michigan to get to 270 electoral votes. This post outlines some of the reasons Toomey could be the pick, though the 'most likely running mate' line is ridiculous. Toomey has private sector and Wall Street experience, and he used to run the Club for Growth, which endears him to economic conservatives.
WHY HE WON'T BE VP: That whole thing about needing Pennsylvania? Toomey might not help Romney very much with that. Just 33 per cent of Pennsylvanians approve of Toomey's job performance, and his addition to the ticket would actually increase Barack Obama's lead by a point.
There's another reason he probably won't--that Wall Street experience, adding to Mitt Romney and Bain Capital. Take it away, Mother Jones' Nick Baumann:
Toomey's an easy target for economic-centered attacks. As a Wall Street banker, Toomey helped pioneer the use of some of the same financial products that have caused fiscal chaos for American towns, cities, and states. He spent years as a derivatives trader for Chemical Bank and at Morgan Grenfell, a British financial firm. While at Morgan Grenfell, Toomey focused on things like interest rate swaps--complicated debt instruments that poisoned many a municipality's portfolio. Shortly after he was elected to Congress in 1998, a trade magazine rejoiced that 'now the derivatives industry can claim representation by one of its own.' Toomey parlayed his trading experience into a spot on the House banking committee, where he crusaded against regulation of financial markets--especially derivatives.
WHY SHE'LL BE VP: She's already looking forward to debating Joe Biden, and she seems to be one of the few that is embracing the process rather than shying away from the speculation. She has been a Romney surrogate through and through, endorsing him before the New Hampshire primary in January. She appeals to conservatives with her fights against gun bans and abortion. And Mitt Romney would love New Hampshire's four electoral votes, which he has a better chance of doing with her on the ticket.
WHY SHE WON'T BE: Again, sorry to keep coming back to Sarah Palin, but the similarities are just there. Ayotte is a GOP woman in the Palin mode. Palin even called her a 'Mama Grizzly' one time, bestowing her a rare honour. She doesn't provide the ticket with any geographic balance--hello, liberal Northeast voters!--and she doesn't help Romney cut into Obama's New Hampshire lead too much, anyway--it goes from 12 points to 10.
WHY SHE'LL BE VP: Everyone loves her. For starters, a poll of Republicans in April tabbed her as their preferred vice presidential pick. (Rob Portman, by comparison, got less than one-half a percentage point. Ouch.) Among Republicans who didn't identify with the tea party, she won by an even wider margin, grabbing 36 per cent.
Now, look at this favorability rating. 70-one per cent! Oh, right, and she's a woman. A likable woman, at that. And she's African-American. She has spoken out against harsh immigration laws--a help with Latino voters? And she's been travelling around promoting education reform with former New York City Schools Chancellor Joel Klein. And wow, we haven't even gotten to the Secretary of State thing, which brings foreign policy experience.
Amazingly, speculation remains low on her possibilities. So, she would be the attention-grabbing pick that no one saw coming--and many people will love. Seriously, why are we not talking about her more?
WHY SHE WON'T BE: Is Romney worried about exposing her personal life? She's not married, which has already become a major issue for Piers Morgan. This book exposed that she co-owned a home and shared a line of credit with another woman.
Also, there's the Bush thing. George W. Bush has been nothing less than a curse word for the Romney campaign at this point, and they might not want to open up their ticket to someone who had such a high-profile tie to his administration.
WHY HE'LL BE VP: In this U.S. News poll, he was among the top three candidates that top Republican strategists preferred. Also, on 'Hardball with Chris Matthews' on Thursday, Newt Gingrich said that Thune was 'extraordinarily attractive'--as a vice presidential candidate, that is.
WHY HE WON'T BE: Booooor-ing. Senator from a conservative, non-swing state with nothing especially major to offer to the ticket. Take this for what it's worth, but in 'Game Change,' a source said that McCain didn't choose Thule because he didn't have, well, 'game-changing' ability. Other negatives: He was briefly a lobbyist, he screams 'Washington,' and he voted for TARP.
WHY SHE'LL BE VP: Salon points out that McMorris Rodgers has become the Republican Party's 'main defender on women's issues.' When the Hilary Rosen controversy erupted, McMorris Rodgers was one of the first to respond to her on Twitter. Republican insiders have pegged her as the female-appealing candidate that is the anti-Palin and the anti-Bachmann, striking the right tone on issues without being too polarising. She has the kind of blue-collar backstory that Mitt Romney's campaign would love to push. She was the first member of her family to attend college, and then graduated to Washington state's House of Representatives by the age of 24. She has given birth--twice--while serving in Congress, the only woman ever to do so.
WHY SHE WON'T BE: For all of Palin that she's not, there is one glaring similarity between McMorris Rodgers today and Palin 2008: Both are untested on the national stage and hidden in relatively obscure West Coast states. There is also speculation that McMorris Rodgers might be pushing herself, as the Washington Post reported last month that an aide had emailed reporters to 'keep my boss' in mind.
WHY SHE'LL BE VP: Martinez is the candidate that can best connect with Latino voters because of her own personal story. She is a converted Democrat, someone who can share her own personal story of why she switched to other Hispanic voters that the GOP feels is conservative but doesn't know it yet. People like he--her approval rating in New Mexico stands at 54 per cent. The Daily Beast outlines why the numbers make sense for her as a VP nominee, too:
'He trails Barack Obama by as many as 56 percentage points among Latinos. Women prefer the president by roughly 20 points. Conservatives still distrust him, and populists in both parties suspect that he's a vulture capitalist who likes to fire people. New Mexico's Martinez, the first Latina governor in U.S. history, would solve each of these problems, or help as much as any running mate conceivably could.'
WHY SHE WON'T BE: It's a bit of a stretch to say that she'll be a huge factor in New Mexico, which is pretty solidly in Obama's hands at this point. She only cuts the Obama/Biden lead to 11 points when she is on the ticket.
Also, when she says 'no,' she actually has a compelling reason that is understandable and believable: her developmentally disabled sister. 'The family has to be a consideration, and for me to take (my sister) to Washington would be to separate her from … the family that's down there, and that would be devastating,' Martinez told the Albuquerque Journal. 'I just couldn't do it.'
WHY HE'LL BE VP: While he's been pumping Rubio as the nominee Romney should pick, Rubio has been doing the opposite. What a dance. Truth is, Bush probably should be more of a candidate. Republicans like him and, more importantly, Democrats fear him. He has a chance to hand Florida to Romney, as polls have already shown he boosts the ticket there. As the co-chair of the Hispanic Leadership Network Conference, he would be popular with Latino voters. He's also a converted Catholic, and he could exploit the Obama administration's recent troubles with that demographic. No wonder that this new Tampa Bay Times Florida insider poll gives Bush an overwhelming lead to be the choice.
WHY HE WON'T BE: He really, truly, does not appear to want the job. And also, there's the Bush factor that brings the Bush name onto the ticket. Is it too close to his brother's presidency for Bush to be on a major ticket? George Will also brought up the uncomfortable question of political royalty on ABC recently, pointing out that Jeb Bush would make seven times a Bush has been on the ticket in the last nine elections.
