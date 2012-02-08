PRESENTING: The High-End Obama Fashion Line That Has Republicans In An Uproar

New York’s most glamorous liberals rallied around President Barack Obama today for the launch of “Runway to Win,” his campaign’s new collection of designer campaign gear.



Unsurprisingly, the GOP is having a field day with the high-fashion fundraising gimmick, which features expensive election-themed merchandise from big-name designers like Marc Jacobs, Vera Wang and Beyonce. Seizing on a fresh opportunity to bash the coastal elite, the Republican National Committee has released a video that slams the President as an out-of-touch celebrity who is cavorting with fashion moguls while campaigning against income inequality.

The WSJ reports that Republicans are also arguing that the new line might violate campaign-finance rules; the Obama gear is selling for a lot cheaper than the designers’ other merchandise typically goes for, which could amount to an illegal campaign contribution.

In reality, the new items are actually relatively basic campaign staples — the star-power comes from the brand-name Obama-loving designers whose names are attached to the gear. But for Obama fans willing to shell out the dough, the campaign has definitely added a cool factor that Republicans are going to have a hard time replicating. After all, how many high-fashion hip-hop moguls support Mitt Romney?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.