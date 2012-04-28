Donald Trump Says This Republican Ad Is The Worst Ever

You know it’s bad for you when Donald Trump, the man who recently made this 19-second public service announcement asking “young rapper” Mac Miller for money, says you just made “one of the worst commercials” in the history of the land.



“I thought it was one of the worst commercials, in terms of what they were trying to do, that I’ve ever seen,” Trump said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” today, according to Politico. “They are making Obama look great. They are making him look like that’s the man we want to be president. I looked at that clip very closely, and actually, I couldn’t believe it.”

Now watch the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Indeed, Donald Trump. Indeed.

Dare you to watch that 45-second video and not have “Obama! Obama!” in your head for the foreseeable future.

Here are all the things that American Crossroads, the Republican Super PAC responsible for the ad, clip to make Obama seem cool: Dancing with Ellen DeGeneres. Using that meme in a still — the one that everyone used after he authorised the raid on Osama bin Laden. Appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show. A weird, Ferris Bueller-esque, “Ohhhh, yeahhhh.” Singing Al Green. Drinking a beer. (Drinking a beer!) Swatting a fly. Saying Kanye West is a “jackass.”

Then they get into the serious stuff for like five seconds. Before you have a chance to think about it, it’s back to, “Obama! Obama! Obama!” That actually closes out the video.

“I thought it was a terrible ad,” Trump said. “It made Obama bigger than life. It made him to be the super celebrity, which I don’t happen to think he is.”

This is also terrible.

