People in Republican-leaning states in the US protest Trump's immigration ban

Mark Abadi
Omaha protestTwitter/AKSARBENTA protester at a rally in Omaha, Nebraska, to oppose President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting refugees’ entry into the US.

Tens of thousands of Americans spent parts of their weekends protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Most of the media’s attention was focused on protests in America’s largest cities, including New York City, Boston, San Francisco, and Washington, DC — all of which are liberal hubs.

But at the same time, protests were sprouting up in smaller cities, including several in states and counties that swung Republican in the 2016 election.

Take a look at some of the protests in Republican-leaning states and counties:

About 1,800 people rallied in Turner Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday.

In Missoula, Montana, several hundred protesters took part in the Missoula Peace March on Sunday.

Hundreds more descended on Boise Airport in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday.

People at Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah spontaneously started singing “America the Beautiful” during their protest on Saturday.

A crowd gathered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the “No Walls in Tulsa” rally and march on Friday.

Tulsa refugee rallyScreenshot/Tulsa World

A few dozen protesters demonstrated at Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday.

In Huntsville, Alabama, a group of clergy and community activists held a “Prayer for Tolerance” press conference Monday.

Protesters in Knoxville, Tennessee, numbered in the dozens on Sunday.

And hundreds took to the streets in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday.

