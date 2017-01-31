People in Republican-leaning states in the US protest Trump's immigration ban

Tens of thousands of Americans spent parts of their weekends protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.
Most of the media’s attention was focused on protests in America’s largest cities, including New York City, Boston, San Francisco, and Washington, DC — all of which are liberal hubs.
But at the same time, protests were sprouting up in smaller cities, including several in states and counties that swung Republican in the 2016 election.
Take a look at some of the protests in Republican-leaning states and counties:
About 1,800 people rallied in Turner Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday.
In Missoula, Montana, several hundred protesters took part in the Missoula Peace March on Sunday.
Hundreds more descended on Boise Airport in Boise, Idaho, on Sunday.
People at Salt Lake City International Airport in Utah spontaneously started singing “America the Beautiful” during their protest on Saturday.
A crowd gathered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the “No Walls in Tulsa” rally and march on Friday.
A few dozen protesters demonstrated at Louisville International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday.
In Huntsville, Alabama, a group of clergy and community activists held a “Prayer for Tolerance” press conference Monday.
Protesters in Knoxville, Tennessee, numbered in the dozens on Sunday.
And hundreds took to the streets in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday.
DSLR photos from the Muslim Ban Omaha Protest earlier. (1/2) #ProtestOMA #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/yHkP1mirkW
— Corey Motley (@coreymotley) January 29, 2017
@IndivisableLNK
From Omaha’s Turner Park protest earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Oe2DLQYgBS
— AKSARBENT blog (@aksarbent) January 30, 2017
Peace March in downtown Missoula. Participants are marching in solidarity for the Muslim, refugee and immigrant members of the community. pic.twitter.com/9Amhax3bL9
— Tailyr (@TailyrIrvine) January 29, 2017
Peaceful protest at Boise airport. Police on site. People chanting, and everyone seems relatively calm. pic.twitter.com/9JiAIYIdf4
— Chris Cruise (@ChrisCruise) January 29, 2017
Amazing turnout at the Boise Airport Protest #RefugeesWelcome #NoBanNoWall #nomuslimban pic.twitter.com/GoqXu69R9N
— Indivisible Idaho (@IndivisibleID) January 30, 2017
Meanwhile at the protest in Utah…#MuslimBan #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/cBB9kFtUKX
— Stephen Schmieg (@dotdotdothuh) January 29, 2017
Protest at Louisville Int’l Airport has grown to 50 @courierjournal @KyRefugee pic.twitter.com/cOqE5eWgUZ
— Chris Kenning (@chris_kenning) January 29, 2017
More from protest @waff48 pic.twitter.com/SreKKkBmo5
— Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) January 30, 2017
From yesterday’s Pop Up protest showing Knoxville’s support for our immigrant neighbours and friends… pic.twitter.com/D1pKDM3Cku
— Knox County Dems (@KnoxDems) January 30, 2017
#NoBanNoWall protest in Anchorage Alaska. pic.twitter.com/0o35dSU3FO
— Fish Alaska (@Fish_Alaska) January 30, 2017
