20 Huge Spending Cuts Republicans Want To Make Right Now

Grace Wyler
federal union worker protest

Photo: AP

Conservative House Republicans unveiled a proposal to slash federal spending by $2.5 trillion over the next 10 years, taking aim at rail transit, goat farmers and a lot of programs in between.The keystone of the plan is the reduction of non-security, non-veteran spending to 2008 FY levels when the continuing resolution expires in March. Spending would then drop to 2006 FY levels until 2021.

To further cut spending, the Republican Study Committee targeted more than 50 programs that would get the ax.

Eliminate the Presidential Campaign Fund: $775 million savings over 10 years.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Cut funding for new federal office space: $864 million annual savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Eliminate funding for administrative costs of Obamacare: $900 million total savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Require collection of unpaid taxes by federal employees: $1 billion total savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

The Davis-Bacon Act of 1931 requires federal government construction contracts include provisions for paying workers prevailing wages and benefits.

Source: Wikipedia, Republican Study Committee

Eliminate funding for National and Community Services Act programs: $1.15 billion annual savings.

National and Community Services programs include AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and Learn and Serve America.

Source: Corporation for National and Community Service, Republican Study Committee

Prohibit union activities by federal employees: $1.2 billion savings over 10 years.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Stop funding for applied research at the Department of Energy: $1.27 billion annual savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Eliminated programs include Head Start, career and technical education programs, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Worker Training Program, literacy programs for prisoners and the National Environmental Education Act.

Source: GovTrack, Republican Study Committee

Eliminate USAID: $1.39 billion annual savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

End Amtrak subsidies: $1.565 billion annual savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Require the IRS to deposit fees for some services it offers to the Treasury: $1.8 billion savings over 10 years.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Cut New Starts Transit: $2 billion annual savings.

The Federal Transit Administration's New Starts program provides federal funding for local transit investment.

Source: FTA, Republican Study Committee

Eliminate intercity and high-speed rail grants: $2.5 billion annual savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

End funding for the Community Development Fund: $4.5 billion.

Community Development programs provides funding for housing rehabilitation, neighbourhood revitalization, economic development and other activities. The funds are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Source: HUD, Republican Study Committee

Cut federal travel budget in half: $7.5 billion annual savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Sell federal properties not in use: $15 billion total savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Repeal Medicaid FMAP increase: $16.1 billion total savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac: $30 billion total savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Repeal the stimulus program: $45 billion total savings.

Source: Republican Study Committee

Have the cuts already started?

