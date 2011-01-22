20 Huge Spending Cuts Republicans Want To Make Right Now

Photo: AP
Conservative House Republicans unveiled a proposal to slash federal spending by $2.5 trillion over the next 10 years, taking aim at rail transit, goat farmers and a lot of programs in between.The keystone of the plan is the reduction of non-security, non-veteran spending to 2008 FY levels when the continuing resolution expires in March. Spending would then drop to 2006 FY levels until 2021.
To further cut spending, the Republican Study Committee targeted more than 50 programs that would get the ax.
The Davis-Bacon Act of 1931 requires federal government construction contracts include provisions for paying workers prevailing wages and benefits.
Source: Wikipedia, Republican Study Committee
National and Community Services programs include AmeriCorps, Senior Corps and Learn and Serve America.
Source: Corporation for National and Community Service, Republican Study Committee
Eliminated programs include Head Start, career and technical education programs, Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Worker Training Program, literacy programs for prisoners and the National Environmental Education Act.
Source: GovTrack, Republican Study Committee
Require the IRS to deposit fees for some services it offers to the Treasury: $1.8 billion savings over 10 years.
The Federal Transit Administration's New Starts program provides federal funding for local transit investment.
Source: FTA, Republican Study Committee
Community Development programs provides funding for housing rehabilitation, neighbourhood revitalization, economic development and other activities. The funds are administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Source: HUD, Republican Study Committee
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.