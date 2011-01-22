20 Huge Spending Cuts Republicans Want To Make Right Now

Photo: AP

Conservative House Republicans unveiled a proposal to slash federal spending by $2.5 trillion over the next 10 years, taking aim at rail transit, goat farmers and a lot of programs in between.The keystone of the plan is the reduction of non-security, non-veteran spending to 2008 FY levels when the continuing resolution expires in March. Spending would then drop to 2006 FY levels until 2021.



To further cut spending, the Republican Study Committee targeted more than 50 programs that would get the ax.

