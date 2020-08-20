The many GOP speakers endorsing Biden at the 2020 DNC show how deeply Trump has divided the Republican Party

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump pauses while speaking during an event about regulatory reform on the South Lawn of the White House on July 16, 2020 in Washington, DC.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention has seen several well-known Republican figures speak and endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

In the hyper-partisan context of a US presidential race, it’s highly unusual for prominent Republicans to endorse Democratic candidates and speak at the DNC.

What’s happening is emblematic of the ways in which President Donald Trump has upended the modern GOP, as he endorses conspiracy theorists running for Congress and invites viral, gun-toting couples to speak at the RNC.

The 2020 Democratic National Convention has two nights left and it’s already featured several prominent Republicans as speakers, which is emblematic of the ways in which President Donald Trump has upended the GOP and alienated himself from the establishment wing of the party.

John Kasich, ex-Ohio governor and former GOP presidential candidate, gave a full-throated endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden in remarks on Monday night, excoriating Trump in the process.

“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” Kasich said. “That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen. But these are not normal times.”

The former Ohio governor was right: In normal times, it would be unthinkable to see well-known Republican figures lend their voices to the DNC to endorse the Democratic presidential nominee.

Under Trump, however, times are decidedly abnormal and the GOP is a party divided.

Normally, a Republican presidential nominee would see top Republican figures, including former GOP presidents, lining up to speak on their behalf of the Republican National Convention.

That’s not the case for Trump, who has been abandoned by recent standard-bearers of the Republican Party.

Every GOP convention from 1980 to 2012 saw a member of the Bush family speak. But the Bushes, including two former Republican presidents (George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush), sat out the 2016 RNC when Trump first received the party’s nomination.

Former President George W. Bush will also not be speaking at the RNC next week, nor will his brother, Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida and ex-GOP presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, lifelong Republican Colin Powell, who served as Bush’s secretary of state, forcefully endorsed Biden and touted the former vice president’s national security credentials on Tuesday night at the DNC.

“The values I learned growing up in the South Bronx and serving in uniform were the same values that Joe Biden’s parents instilled in him in Scranton, Pennsylvania. I support Joe Biden for the presidency of the United States because those values still define him, and we need to restore those values to the White House,” Powell said in a video played during the second night of the convention.

Colin Powell on Joe Biden: "Today, we are a country divided, and we have a president doing everything in his power to make it that way … What a difference it will make to have a president who unites us, who restores our strength and our soul." #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/Brrlz2znwz — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 19, 2020

In 2016, all but one former GOP presidential nominee (Bob Dole) skipped out on the RNC.

GOP Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, the 2012 GOP nominee, did not attend in 2016 and will not be attending this year, either. Romney was the lone Republican to vote to convict Trump during the Senate’s impeachment trial in early 2020, in another moment highlighting the profound ways in which Trump has been ostracised by household names in the GOP.

Comparatively, all of the former living Democratic presidents – Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama – have vocally endorsed Biden and are speakers at the 2020 Democratic convention. And every major 2020 Democratic opponent of Biden’s have lined up behind him.

A former top member of the Trump administration, Miles Taylor, also endorsed Biden this week, stating that working under the Trump administration was “terrifying.”

As Biden garners support from both Democrats and Republicans, Trump is lining up behind far-right conspiracy theorists in Republican primaries and inviting obscure figures to the RNC as speakers to fill the gaps created by prominent GOP figures who won’t lend their names or voices to the current commander-in-chief.

Patricia and Mark McCloskey, for example, the Missouri couple who became internet famous for pointing guns at Black Lives Matter protesters in St. Louis earlier this summer, have been invited to speak at the 2020 RNC.

Laurie Skrivan/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP Armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place, confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house in the Central West End of St. Louis.

Cindy McCain, a longtime Republican and the wife of the late GOP Sen. John McCain, emphasised Biden’s bipartisan credentials as she endorsed him a video at the DNC on Tuesday. While Biden has generated a reputation as someone who’s skilled at building relationships across the aisle, his ability to gain GOP support this election cycle can largely be attributed to the person he’s running against.

Still, the bipartisan backing Biden currently enjoys is remarkable in the context of the generally hyper-partisan nature of US presidential races. What’s happening is utterly unorthodox and typifies the ways in which Trump has factionalized the GOP with his incendiary behaviour and divisive approach to the presidency.

