Republican Senator Disses Twitter

One of the biggest fads in Washington, DC these days is lawmakers setting up Twitter accounts. Barack Obama popularised Twitter during his presidential campaign, and Senator John McCain followed his lead. Now Senators and Congressmen are setting accounts left and right.



But one maverick Senator wants no part of the Twitter trend. Jim Bunning, the Republican Senator from Kentucky, was asked about Twitter during his recent weekly conference call with Kentucky reporters. He’s a prime target of the Democratic Senatorial campaign, and is viewed as extremely vulnerable in his re-election campaign in 2012.

But he won’t be using Twitter as part of that campaign, according to DC’s paper The Hill.

“Explain exactly what you mean by twitter,” Bunning said when asked if he would use Twitter as part of his 2010 strategy.

