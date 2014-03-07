Republican Senator Carries Gun On Stage For CPAC Speech

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was packing heat when he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md. Thursday. McConnell walked on stage for his speech carrying a rifle accompanied by Bon Jovi’s song “Livin’ On A Prayer.”

McConnell then presented the weapon to Republican Oklahoma Senator Tom Coburn, who is battling cancer and announced his intention to retire at the end of this year in January.

“This is for you, for your distinguished service,” McConnell said as he handed the rifle to Coburn.

McConnell, who is facing a tight re-election fight in his home state of Kentucky against Democrat Alison Lundergan Grimes this year, went on to say Republicans may be able to take over the Senate this year. McConnell promised the party faithful at the conference that he would serve them well if he becomes majority leader.

“I won’t let you down,” he said.

Watch a video of the rifle handoff below.





