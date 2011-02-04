This GOP Senator Is Ready To Take Down The Tea Party

Photo: scriptingnews via Flikr

Veteran GOP Senator Richard Lugar of Indiana has thumbed his nose at Tea Party threats. The Hoosier State Republican knows they are coming after his Senate seat in 2012 but he is not going down without a fight.Lugar, who has served six terms in the Senate, has $2.3 million in his campaign war chest, which likely puts him far ahead of any potential primary challengers. But the 78-year old says he is kicking his fundraising up a notch in preparation for a tough assault from the right.

Indiana State Treasurer Richard Mourdock (R ) is expected to formally launch a challenge against Lugar this weekend, according to Politico. Mourdock recently visited Washington, where he paid his respects to Tea Party kingmaker Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC).

Tea Party groups in the Hoosier State have said they will rally around one candidate to unseat Lugar in the 2012 Republican primary. State Sen. Mike Delph (R ) has also been mentioned as a possible candidate.



