Republican donors are now giving their millions to Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump

A surprising number of people who donated to former Republican primary candidates are jumping ship to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton rather than giving money to her rival, Donald Trump.

Donors who contributed $200 or more to the campaigns of Jeb Bush, John Kasich, Chris Christie, and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina are overwhelmingly more likely to also have donated to Clinton than Trump, according to a New York Times report.

In some cases, the disparity is pronounced. Of the 397 donors to Jeb Bush, who switched to another candidate, 303 of them donated to Clinton.

However, donors to candidates considered to be outside the Republican establishment were far more likely to give to Trump. The Republican nominee received donations from 697 former Ted Cruz donors, compared to 65 for Clinton. Ben Carson donors flocked to Trump in similar numbers, 509 to 31.

All in all, Clinton has received $2.2 million from donors to Republican candidates, more than $600,000 than Trump, according to The Times’ report, citing Federal Elections Commission filings through June.

The report comes as a number of influential Republicans publicly reject Trump’s candidacy. Maine Sen. Susan Collins announced on Monday that she wouldn’t support the New York businessman, joining some of her congressional colleagues.

On the same day, 50 former top Republican national security officials signed an open letter declaring their opposition to Trump.

