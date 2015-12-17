Here are the Republican candidates that lie the most

It probably won’t come as a surprise to most that politicians lie sometimes. But how much do they lie, exactly? Politifact, a project from the Tampa Bay Times, has been fact-checking statements from public figures since 2007. Here’s how much the leading 2016 Republican presidential candidates lie, according to their data.
