Republican National Committee on travel ban: 'We stand with Trump'

The Republican National Committee defended President Donald Trump’s travel ban on Thursday night, after an appeals court ruled unanimously against a government bid to reinstate Trump’s now-suspended executive order banning refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A three-judge panel refused to reinstate the travel ban on Thursday after a Washington state judge ordered it suspended last week.

The decision means that refugees and citizens from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen can continue entering the US — striking a blow to Trump’s ability to deliver on one of his key campaign promises.

Trump has accused the judges of playing politics on the matter, and vowed to take the case to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

