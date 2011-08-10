Republican Party Earns Least favourable Rating In Decades After Debt Fight

Photo: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

According to a new CNN/ORC poll, the Republican Party’s favorability rating has dropped to a level not seen since at least 1992.Only 33 per cent of Americans have a favourable view of the GOP, compared to 47 per cent for the Democratic Party. 59 per cent have a negative view of the GOP — also not seen since at least 1992.



Speaker of the the House John Boehner’s favorability rating has fallen to the lowest level since he assumed the post in January. with 33 per cent of those polled having a positive view of him.

Additionally, only 25 per cent of Americans believe Congress deserves to be reelected, while just 41 per cent — the smallest number since at least 1991 — believe their representative deserves another term.

Read the full poll results here:

