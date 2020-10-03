RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday but made no mention of it in a Fox News appearance the next day

Yuri Gripas/Reuters President Donald Trump is introduced by RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel at the Republican National Committee’s winter meeting at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC, February 1, 2018.

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday, multiple news outlets reported Friday.

McDaniel, who has mild symptoms, was with President Donald Trump last Friday and has been at her home in Michigan since last Saturday.

“After a member of her family tested positive for COVID-19, the Chairwoman was tested for the virus,” the RNC said in a statement. “On Wednesday afternoon, she got confirmation she was COVID-19 positive.”

The chairwoman didn’t announce her diagnosis until after the media reported it and even did a remote interview on Fox News on Thursday without making any mention that she was infected with the virus.

Trump and first lady Melania announced early on Friday morning that they both tested positive for COVID-19. Hope Hicks, another top aide who has regular and close contact with the president, tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday morning after showing symptoms on Wednesday night at Trump’s campaign rally in Minnesota.

While McDaniel wished the president and first lady well in a tweet on Friday morning, she’s made no mention of her own illness.

