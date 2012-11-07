Republican-Only Voter 'Guides' Reportedly Passed Out In Pittsburgh

Yet another bizarre Election Day tale is coming out of the polls in Pennsylvania.



Voters were allegedly given a “voter guide” at a poll centre in Pittsburgh’s Peebles Elementary School, which included only Republican nominees.

A voter posted a photo of the guide on the Tumblr page for Video The Vote, a citizen journalism group.

“Many voters were confused and went in the voting booth with the official ballot and the ‘voter guide,'” a spokesperson for the group says.

We haven’t seen any other reports of these guides, but let us know otherwise.

Photo: Tumblr GOvote

