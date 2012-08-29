Ron Paul Supporters Disrupt The Republican National Convention

Photo: Courtesy of C-SPAN

TAMPA, FLA. — Things got very heated on the floor of the Republican National Convention Monday, as Ron Paul supporters burst out into protest, shouting “point of order” to call for a vote on new rules aimed at curbing the power of grassroots supporters, and on the question of whether the convention would seat Maine’s delegation, which has a high number of Paul supporters.“Point of order! Seat them now! We’ve been robbed!” Paul fans, led by a raucous Texas delegation, shouted at Rules Chairman John Sununu and House Speaker John Boehner.



The Paul supporters’ chants were countered by Romney supporters chanting “U-S-A!”

RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, who looked rather bewildered throughout the entire ordeal, repeatedly asked for calm banging his gavel on the podium.

But his efforts had little effect on Paul’s supporters, and soon after, the Maine delegates walked out of the convention, chanting “As Maine goes, so goes the nation!”

“They passed the Credentials Committee report with over half of the convention shouting a resounding no,” one Texas delegate, a Paul supporter who declined to be named, told Business Insider. “Some people argued that there were people shouting over here — but any convention would have had a standing vote to find out — they didn’t even try to double check the vote.”

Another Texas delegate dismissed the protest, saying that Paul supporters “have some delusion that he could win the nomination. And they don’t have nearly the numbers.”

The Paul supporters are protesting the RNC’s decision not to seat the Maine delegates, as well as future 2016 rules changes that conservatives have warned could significantly deteriorate the influence of grassroots members of the Republican Party.

