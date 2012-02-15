OUCH! The GOP's Hilarious Valentine's Day Cards To Obama And His 'Liberal Buddies'

Photo: Republican National Committee

In honour of Valentine’s Day, the Republican National Committee is out with a new set of cards mocking President Obama and “his liberal friends.””This Valentine’s Day, love is definitely in the air at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” RNC Chair Reince Priebus said in a statement announcing the new fundraising gimmick. “President Obama is in love with making speeches, spending money we don’t have and campaigning non-stop to save his own job instead of creating jobs for the American people.”



The cards are available on the RNC’s latest microsite, www.GOPValentine.com, which allows visitors to send them as quippy e-greetings.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.