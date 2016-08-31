After helping Hillary Clinton, Meg Whitman says she'll help 'rebuild" the Republican party

Billionaire Meg Whitman, who has been a major fund-raising force in the Republican party for eons, is putting her might behind her new candidate Hillary Clinton.

On Tuesday, Whitman was in Denver delivering her first speech for the Democrat nominee.

Whitman is the CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise who once campaigned to be governor of California. During the primaries, the life-long Republican was the national finance chairwoman of Gov. Chris Christie’s campaign.

While Christie has since become a spokesperson for Republican nominee Donald Trump, Whitman couldn’t stomach Trump.

So earlier this month, Whitman surprised the political world by endorsing Clinton and lambasting Trump and encouraging other Republicans to do the same.

“I urge all Republicans to reject Donald Trump this November,” Whitman wrote.

She is now trying to lead other Republicans who are disenfranchised with Trump to back Hillary, not just with their votes, but with donations.

When Whitman endorsed Clinton, she also promised to help rally support and fundraise for candidate, and this first campaign speech shows her making good on that promise.

Whitman told attendees at a breakfast with Colorado business leaders that “Hillary would do a far better job in creating jobs and for our economy.”

She also said that Clinton “has the 3 C’s – Compassion, Commitment and Courage.”

In an interview with 9News TV news reporter Kyle Clark, she said that after she helps Clinton defeat Trump, she’s going to focus on rebuilding the Republican party. Many pundits have said that Trump’s ascendancy has torn the party apart.

