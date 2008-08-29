Republican Lobbyist's Wife Wraps Gifts In Dollar Bills

For many Americans, it’s a struggle to make ends meet. For Ed Rogers, a Republican lobbyist, it isn’t. How do we know? Because his wife, Edwina, wraps gifts in real dollar bills.



Rogers, formerly a deputy assistant to President Bush, is Vice Chairman of lobbying firm Barbour Griffith & Rogers. Rogers lobbies on behalf of Iraqi Kurds, who want the U.S. government to guarantee their autonomy from Baghdad as well as oil wealth from the contested city of Kirkuk.



