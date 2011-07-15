"Republican" Expands Lead Over Obama In New Poll

President Barack Obama trails a generic Republican candidate 47 per cent to 39 per cent in a Gallup Poll released Thursday.



The results provide the latest indication that Obama’s reelection chances are souring — the GOP candidate increased its lead from 44 per cent last month, while Obama’s support remained flat.

At the same point in their presidencies, President George W. Bush led the generic ballot by 7 per cent, while President George H. W. Bush — who went on to lose his reelection bid — led by a 20 point margin.

The only silver lining for Obama, is that when matched against specific candidates, he leads all candidates, according to a Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday.

