The GOP's Latino Nightmare In Two Charts

President Barack Obama’s overwhelming 71-27 margin among Latino voters in the 2012 election has left the Republican Party with a clear problem.



A new poll from Resurgent Republic and the Hispanic Leadership Network provides a state-by-state breakdown of the GOP’s struggle to win the Latino vote. The survey shows that in two swing states with large Latino populations — Nevada and Colorado — Romney lost that voter bloc by even larger margins than he did nationally. And in New Mexico and Florida, he lost the Latino vote by 35 and 20 points, respectively.

Two charts from Resurgent Republic spell out why that happened.

The first shows that the GOP was unable to sell Latino voters on its policy message on the economy, education, and social issues — and that the party created a bad impression with its immigration stance and outreach to the Latino voters.

Photo: Resurgent Republic

In every category of this chart, Democrats are viewed as the more favourable party. And in a disturbing sign for the GOP, Latinos viewed the Republican Party as overwhelmingly “anti-immigrant” in the four battleground states surveyed.

The second chart reveals the extent of GOP’s messaging problem, showing the large gap between the number of Latinos who consider themselves to be conservative and those who voted for Romney in 2012.

Photo: Resurgent Republic

These numbers also signal that there is hope for the GOP moving forward — if Republicans can reframe their message to appeal to Latinos.

But that will be an uphill battle. Right now, the party’s favorability ratings linger in the 30s in all four states polled. Republicans are overwhelmingly blamed for failing to address immigration reform. And a vast majority of Latinos in each state believes the party does not “respect the values and concerns of the Hispanic community.”

Now see what everyone got wrong about the exit polls >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.