GOP group invests $700,000 into backing Sen. Josh Hawley after he was accused of helping to incite the Capitol riot

A PAC put $US700,000 behind Sen. Josh Hawley after he was accused of inciting the Capitol riot, Axios reported.

Hawley disputed the electoral votes even after Trump supporters breached the Capitol on January 6.

Critics have called on him to resign, and several Democrats asked for an ethics investigation.

The Senate Conservatives Fund has put $US700,000 in total behind Sen. Josh Hawley after he was accused of helping to incite the mob that attacked the Capitol earlier this month, Axios reported.

Since January 12, the political action committee has paid $US397,782.53 to send texts â€” as many as 2 million â€” and emails in support of Hawley, Axios said. It also raised about $US310,000 for his campaign committee, the outlet reported.

In one of the emails, the fund’s executive director, Mary Vought, said: “The junior senator from Missouri’s decision to object to the election results showed tremendous courage. It brought him instant scorn from the media and even a public rebuke from his own Senate leader.”

Supporters of President Donald Trump breached the US Capitol and clashed with law enforcement on January 6, halting a joint session of Congress as lawmakers were set to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. The attack left five people dead.

While many Republicans abandoned plans to dispute the election result following the violence, Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz pushed forward; the effort would have been futile but gained them points with Trump’s base.



Critics including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have called on Hawley and Cruz to resign. Sen. Joe Manchin said the Senate should consider using the 14th Amendment to remove them.

Last week, seven Democratic senators called for an ethics investigation to determine whether Hawley’s and Cruz’s actions and objections to the Electoral College vote contributed to the Capitol siege.

In a statement, Hawley called the complaint “a flagrant abuse of the Senate ethics process and a flagrant attempt to exact partisan revenge.”

Axios added that the fund’s support for Hawley was helping him as he weighs a 2024 presidential run, especially as several corporate PACs have said they won’t donate to Hawley and others who contested the election.

