Is A Republican Campaign Group Copying Fundraising Emails From Democrats?

The campaign arm of the Senate Republicans has sent a series of fund-raising emails that appear to have language lifted from messages sent by the campaign arm of the House Democrats.

In at least three emails to supporters in the last week, the National Republican Senatorial Committee closely mirrored the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, borrowing phrases, framing, and even the font colour on key words.

For example, here is part of a DCCC email sent last Friday:

“This week has been absolutely off the charts! Wednesday: President Obama emailed you a call to action to fight Republican attacks. Moments later: Boehner announced he’s suing President Obama. Then: something truly incredible happened. Over 43,384 people donated to defeat Boehner’s Tea Party Republicans. Now we’re within striking distance.”

While here is part of an NRSC email sent later that day:

“This has been a record-setting week! Yesterday: Senator Mitch McConnell emailed you a call to action to stand up to President Obama’s abuse of power. Moments later: The Supreme Court UNANIMOUSLY reminded President Obama that he isn’t a king and overturned his decisions. Then: Something incredible happened.Thousands of you donated to defeat the Democrats’ failed agenda — giving conservatives the power to stay on offence. Let’s keep it going! Now we’re within striking distance.”

The rest of the NRSC email also closely matches its DCCC counterpart and both use a green highlight to draw attention to the fact the contribution will be “triple-matched.” The Democratic message was signed “Democratic Headquarters” and the GOP one was signed “Republican Headquarters.”

However, the apparent copying didn’t end with that one email.

As recently as Monday afternoon, the NRSC wrote to supporters, “

Unfortunately, we still haven’t heard from you. Our midyear fundraising deadline is at midnight tonight. If we don’t hit our fundraising goals, our ability to win a Senate Republican Majority will be severely jeopardized.We simply can’t win, if we’re getting outspent 5-to-1 by Democratic organisations. Can we count on you to step up, before it’s too late?”

This was remarkably similar to a DCCC message sent Sunday: “

Sadly, we still haven’t heard from you. The Midyear Fundraising Deadline is tomorrow. If we don’t hit our $US2 million grassroots goal by tomorrow at midnight, our fight to win a Democratic House in November will be cut off at the knees.Friends — we simply can’t win if we’re getting outspent 3-to-1 by Republican outside groups. Will you step up before it’s too late?”

(Both messages used the same, light-blue highlight text for the “triple-match” language this time.)

Reached for comment, NRSC spokesman Brad Dayspring dismissed any similarities.

“The copy and subject matter of the emails is entirely different, but one could certainly make the case that they parody the hyperbolic and sensationalistic language used by the left; or as the kids these days are calling it, ‘trolling,'” Dayspring wrote in an email.

For its part, the DCCC said “imitation” in the emails serve as praise for their own online fund-raising success.

“They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” DCCC spokesman Josh Schwerin told Business Insider, “so we’ll just take this as a compliment.”

View three similar emails from the two groups below:

