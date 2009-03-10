GOP.com Web Proposal: 'Crap'

The savviness of the Obama team at using the Internet and new media technology is widely credited with helping the once Senator from Illinois beat John McCain in the 2008 presidential election. Now, the Republicans are belatedly trying to get in the game, and have issued an Request for Proposal (RFP) to rebuild the Republican’s online presence at sites like gop.com.



But already, the Republican RFP is getting savaged — from right-wingers, who mock the proposal as ‘crap’ or an ‘elaborate joke.’

techPresident collates some of the criticism. Looks like Republicans still have a way to go.

Red State’s Erick Erickson is a bit circumspect, but see if you can suss out his take on the RFP by reading through the lines: “[T]here is no way any competent person would put together an RFP like this. It’s crap. It is not legitimate. It is unprofessional. It is illusory.” The RFP is all buzz words — “Flash,” “widgets” — but little in the way of specifics. No matter: the RNC wants all bidder to attach a firm price tag to their proposals. How much is “some place the box hasn’t even reached” going for these days? On the Next Right, Dale Franks is holding on to some glimmer of hope: “Surely this is all some sort of elaborate joke. Perhaps on Monday the RNC will tell us that they were just having us on. Then, once we’ve all had a good laugh, they’ll release the real RFP.”

