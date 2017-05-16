GOP senator says the White House must reverse the 'downward spiral' it's in

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker.

After President Donald Trump’s alleged classified information leak that has since been scorned by Republican and Democratic lawmakers, Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee said that the White House must reverse its “downward spiral.”

“The White House has got to do something soon to bring itself under control and in order,” he said on Monday, according to Bloomberg reporter Sahil Kapur. “It’s got to happen.”

“Obviously they’re in a downward spiral right now and they have got to figure out a way to come to grips [with] all that’s happening,” continued Corker.

As the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Corker overseas US legislation on foreign policy.

Corker’s comments come shortly after current and former US officials alleged that Trump had revealed classified information regarding the Islamic State to the Russian foreign minister and its ambassador last week during a meeting in the Oval Office.

The intelligence that was reportedly shared was so sensitive that it was even “withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the US government,” The Washington Post reported on Monday.

