Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor confirms Biden won his state as Trump sows misinformation about the race: 'This election was fair'

CNN/Twitter Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, right, and CNN host Jake Tapper on Sunday.

Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican, on Sunday weighed in on President-elect Biden winning his state in the November presidential election while President Trump attempts to spread doubt and panic about that fact.

“As the lieutenant governor and a Georgian, I’m proud that we’re able to look up after three recounts and watch and be able to see that this election was fair,” Duncan said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” program.

“If I had a chance to spend five minutes with every single person in Georgia that doubted the election results, I think I’d be able to win their hearts over, show them the facts and figures, separate fact from fiction. But certainly, I don’t have that opportunity,” he said, adding that Biden is indeed set to be sworn in as the 46th US president next month.



Duncan, who said that he voted for President Trump and campaigned for him, made his remarks one month before two runoff elections, or races held when no candidate wins the required majority of votes, are going to be held in his state that will determine the Senate majority.

Trump has repeatedly tried to push misinformation about the results of the presidential race in Georgia, and, according to reports, tried to pressure Georgia’s governor to help overturn Biden’s win there.

The Washington Post first reported that Trump on Saturday called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and unsuccessfully tried to push him to convince state legislators to overturn Biden’s win there. Kemp declined, according to the Post, and a Trump campaign spokesperson declined to comment to the Post.



Also on Satuday, a US federal appeals court dismissed a bid by a conservative lawyer to block Biden’s win in the state.

In the Georgia runoffs, Republican David Perdue faces Democrat Jon Ossoff in one race and in the other, a special election, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler is running against Democrat Raphael Warnock.

