There Was A Huge Protest Outside The GOP Convention Wednesday Night

TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of protesters have gathered outside of the Republican National Convention, right as Paul Ryan began his speech accepting the Republican vice presidential nomination.

It’s the biggest protest we’ve seen yet at the convention, although it is a bit unclear exactly how many protesters there are or what groups they are from. Many of them are wearing Guy Fawkes masks, a trademark of the Occupy movement, and police have warned that they are ripping off the credentials worn around convention-goers’ necks.



Here’s a photo:

Photo: Grace Wyler/Business Insider

We’ll update as warranted.

