GOP Congresswoman Gets Her Breast Licked By Disgraced Female Billionaire

Here is what Washington D.C. will look like all the time once the Facebook generation gets there.



A four-year-old photo has emerged showing Republican Congresswoman Mary Bono Mack — who is also the widow of Sonny Bono — in a sexy pose with a female campaign donor who is apparently licking her breast.

RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained the photo, which was taken at an “out-of-control event” four years ago.

Rep. Mack, 49. has been representing California’s 45th congressional district in Congress since 1998 following the sudden death of her husband Sonny. She sits on the Committee of Energy and Commerce.

She married Republican representative from Florida Connie Mack in 2007.

The plot thickens.

The woman apparently licking Rep. Mack in the picture, Edra Blixseth, is no stranger to scandal herself. She is a former billionaire who is under criminal investigation by the FBI regarding fraudulent representations she made about her financial worth to several banks.

Blixseth and her ex-husband, timber tycoon Tim Blixseth, owned millionaires-only private golf and ski resort the Yellowstone Club in Montana, which counted Bill Gates and Dan Quayle among its 300 members. In 2007, Forbes estimated the former couple’s net worth to be $1.3 billion.

But the club spiraled into bankruptcy when the real estate market collapsed, and the former couple was sued by defrauded investors who accused them of borrowing $375 million from Credit Suisse Group but taking $209 million for themselves as a dividend. (Credit Suisse was scolded by a judge in granting the loan, which then buried the club in debt.) One of those filing the lawsuit was Tour-De-France champion Greg LeMonde.

Edra and Tim divorced in 2008, and Edra is currently Dallas actor Jack Scalia. (Seriously, no minor celebrity is safe from this story.)

Prior to her bankruptcy, Edra was a major Republican party donor and hosted several major fundraisers for Bono.

The event at which the photo was taken was at Blixseth’s $75 million Porcupine Creek estate in Rancho Mirage, California. One source at the party told Radar about Rep. Bono: “Mary was partying hard… She was blitzed and clearly having a great time.”

Bono Mack’s chief of staff, Frank Cullen, has since released a one-sentence statement to The Desert Sun via email: “It raises the question, what kind of people push a story like this?”

It probably raises a few more questions than that.

