Republican congressman tells Trump to 'delete your account' after he tweets a 45-minute speech repeating baseless voter fraud claims

Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger told Trump to delete his Twitter account.

The lawmaker quote tweeted the outgoing president’s latest video statement containing more unfounded claims about the November 3 election.

“Time to delete your account,” tweeted Kinzinger, who represents Illinois’ 16th district.

Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois’ 16th district, quote tweeted the president’s latest video statement, in which Trump continued to make unfounded claims about the November 3 election.

Time to delete your account https://t.co/gURWzRmOW6 — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) December 3, 2020

Kinzinger has previously referred to Trump’s election fraud claims as “baseless conspiracy theories.”

“The @FBI did not rig the election. If you find yourself believing they did, please stop, and say it out loud, and you will realise how silly it sounds. @realDonaldTrump simply flooding the zone with baseless conspiracies again,” he tweeted last week.

His comments came as support for Trump’s strategy of questioning the last month’s election result starts to fade among his inner circle.

Vice President Mike Pence is the latest member of the administration to reportedly be keen for Trump to abandon the strategy.

“It is an open secret [in Trumpworld] that Vice President Pence absolutely does not feel the same way about the legal effort as President Trump does,” a senior administration official reportedly told the Daily Beast.

The source added: “The vice president doesn’t want to go down with this shipâ€¦and believes much of the legal work has been unhelpful.”

The Trump campaign continues to claim, without evidence, that widespread voter fraud cost him the presidential election, and has filed several lawsuits in key states. However, the legal challenge has so far been unsuccessful, with the campaign failing to provide evidence to support its allegations.

