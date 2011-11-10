And Now For The GOP Candidates' Stock Charts And Odds Of Winning The Nomination...

Here are the current standings in the GOP nomination race, courtesy of Intrade:
1. Mitt Romney, 67% odds (overwhelming favourite), rising
2. Newt Gingrich, 10% odds, rising
3. Rick Perry, 9% odds, falling
4. Ron Paul, 5% odds, flat
5. Herman Cain, 4% odds, falling
6. Jon Huntsman, 3%, falling
7. Michele Bachmann, 1%, falling
8. Rick Santorum, 1%, falling
