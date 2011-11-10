And Now For The GOP Candidates' Stock Charts And Odds Of Winning The Nomination...

Henry Blodget

Here are the current standings in the GOP nomination race, courtesy of Intrade:

1. Mitt Romney, 67% odds (overwhelming favourite), rising

Romney chart

Photo: Intrade


2. Newt Gingrich, 10% odds, rising

Gingrich chart

Photo: Intrade


3. Rick Perry, 9% odds, falling

Perry chart

Photo: Intrade


4. Ron Paul, 5% odds, flat

Paul chart

Photo: Intrade


5. Herman Cain, 4% odds, falling

Cain chart

Photo: Intrade


6. Jon Huntsman, 3%, falling

Huntsman chart

Photo: Intrade


7. Michele Bachmann, 1%, falling

Bachmann chart

Photo: Intrade


8. Rick Santorum, 1%, falling

Santorum chart

Photo: Intrade


