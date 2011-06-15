RANKING THE REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES: Here Are Their Odds Of Winning

Well, the Republican field of 2012 Presidential candidates has finally come together.
And, thanks to the sputtering economy and dysfunctional government, President Obama suddenly looks beatable.
So what are the candidates’ respective odds of winning?
We checked Intrade to get the latest.
Barack Obama, meanwhile, has a 61.2% chance of getting re-elected.
So, at this point, the Republican campaign looks like a colossal waste of money and time.
(We're joking, of course. Think of all the glory and influence and fame to be gained from winning the nomination and then getting clobbered by Obama. And there's a full 17 months between now and November, 2012. The economy could totally go to hell in a handbasket by then.)
Our political editor John Ellis, by the way, says the odds are much better for the Republicans than the Intrade odds reflect. Ellis puts them at 50-50.
Odds of winning the nomination: 31.9%
Change since June 13th debate: +0.6%
Business Insider's Evaluation (John Ellis, Politics Editor)
Upside: Proven and skilled executive, a prodigious fund-raiser and a veteran of the presidential campaign trail (he ran in 2008). He also looks the part.
Downside: He's a Mormon, he was the driving force behind Romneycare (the forerunner to President Obama's national health care insurance plan, which is wildly unpopular with GOP primary voters) and he's from Massachusetts (which is sort of like being from China as far as GOP primary voters are concerned).
Good News: Fund-raising in high gear, took a stand on the 'individual mandate,' leading in the polls, running a disciplined campaign, continued strength in New Hampshire and Florida.
Bad News: Took what a lot of Republican primary voters thought was the wrong stand on the 'individual mandate.' Continues to have no success connecting with socially conservative base voters.
Present Position: Front-runner!
What He Must Do: Raise more money.
Odds of Winning the Nomination: 15%
Change Since June 13th Debate: -5%
Business Insider's Evaluation (John Ellis, Politics Editor)
Upside: Unclear.
Downside: Reputation as a lightweight.
President Position: Second tier candidate, trying to get himself bumped up to first class.
What He Must Do: Win Iowa or run 'surprisingly well' there.
Odds of winning the nomination: 12.1%
Change since June 13 debate: +9.8%
Business Insider's Evaluation (John Ellis, Politics Editor)
Upside: Able former Utah governor, US Ambassador to China, enormously wealthy, smart, looks the part.
Downside: Moderate, Mormon, Obama appointee, no base, no message (yet).
Present Position: No chance.
What He Must Do: Win New Hampshire or finish a strong second there.
Odds of winning the nomination: 5.7%
Change since June 13 debate: -9.8%
Business Insider's Evaluation (John Ellis, Politics Editor)
Upside: Astonishing fund-raiser. Popular with Tea Party social conservatives. War horse (works hard).
Downside: Not smart enough, no national experience, no organisation, disliked by colleagues, boiler-plate message.
Present Position: Third tier.
What She Must Do: Beat Palin somewhere. If Palin doesn't run, beat Perry somewhere.
Odds of winning the nomination: 5.5%
Change since June 13 debate: +2%
Business Insider's Evaluation (John Ellis, Politics Editor)
Upside: Strong base of support among primary voters and caucus attenders, experience (from 2008) at the national campaign level, good fund-raiser, star power.
Downside: Reputation as a lightweight, weak organisation, second-tier staff, not smart enough.
Good News: loveable Huckabee is out. That gives her a clear shot in Iowa.
Bad News: Bitch Bachmann is running.
What She Must Do: Raise her game.
Present Position: Top tier candidate, but losing altitude.
What She Must Do: Debate well.
Odds of winning the nomination: 1.9%
Change since June 13 debate: --
Business Insider's Evaluation (John Ellis, Politics Editor)
Upside: Smarts, fluency in policy matters, experience, fund-raising ability.
Downside: Personal 'issues,' lack of discipline, never stops talking, yesterday's news.
Good News: He's still alive.
Bad News: The week from hell.
What He Must Do: Develop '10 Reasons Why Newt Is The One' and then stick to it like ugly on a frog.
Present Position: Trying to get into the first tier.
What He Must Do: Win Iowa or, if he skips the first two states, win South Carolina.
Odds of winning the nomination: 0.7%
Change since June 13 debate: -22%
Upside: Social conservative base, disciplined, some national experience, willingness to attack.
Downside: Campaign narrowly focused on social issues, no original policy ideas, weak organisation, lack of presidential campaign experience, not an Iowa kind of guy.
Present Position: Second tier. Stuck there.
What He Must Do: Beat all the other 'social conservative' candidates in Iowa.
George Pataki: 0.5% chance
Jeb Bush: 0.3% chance
Marco Rubio: 0.2% chance
Jim DeMint: 0.2% chance
Donald Trump: 0.1% chance
