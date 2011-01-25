Republican Federal Budget Would Force Huge Spending Cuts On New York City

The Republican plan to cut the federal budget to 2008 levels translates to massive cuts for cities and states.



The New York Daily News talked to state reps who named a few cuts that would result from the Republican funding plan:

$150 million more cuts for the MTA, which already faces service cuts and fare hikes.

Housing assistance, vital to the more than 100,000 units in the city, would be cut.

Slashing a law enforcement aid program would cost the city $5 million.

In education, Pell grants would be cut $819 per student, and the city would lose $9 million in pre-K Head Start funding – about $490 per child.

Proposals to end arts funding and dramatically slash hospital aid and cut the National Institutes for Health would severely impact New York, which leads the nation in both arts and medical research and training.

New York already faces a $2 billion deficit through FY2012. Check out America’s Biggest City Budget Gaps >

