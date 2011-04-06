Here's Paul Ryan's Plan To Save America From Bankruptcy

The House G

OP has attacked the federal government’s red ink, unveiling a budget plan that, according to the plan, would reduce the deficit by $6.2 trillion over the next decade.



The proposal, drafted by U.S. Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI), takes aim at popular government programs and entitlements.

Like many Republican plans to fix the deficit, this one is light on details. When we add up the specific savings in some of the proposals, we don’t get anywhere near $6.2 trillion.

The bulk of the savings–$4.4 trillion–come from a “cap” on annual government spending at 20% of GDP. This sounds reasonable and bold until you realise that it just kicks the “what spending should we cut?” can even farther down the road.

Even without specifics, the plan is unlikely to make it past the Democratic-controlled Senate. But it is already stirring up a bitter budget debate, just days before a possible government shutdown.

Here’s a quick summary of some of the big proposals.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.