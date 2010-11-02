FINALLY: Here's The Spending The Republicans Want To Cut (But Are Too Chicken To Say So)

Republicans love to talk about cutting spending, but most candidates are hesitant to really spell out their cuts.



So the premier conservative think tank, Heritage Foundation, has gone and done it for them, proposing measures that would slash spending by $343 billion.

Do you really want this austerity plan?

