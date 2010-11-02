FINALLY: Here's The Spending The Republicans Want To Cut (But Are Too Chicken To Say So)

Republicans love to talk about cutting spending, but most candidates are hesitant to really spell out their cuts.
So the premier conservative think tank, Heritage Foundation, has gone and done it for them, proposing measures that would slash spending by $343 billion.
Do you really want this austerity plan?
Better enforcement of eligibility for food stamps ($500 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Eliminate business subsidies from the National Institute of Standards and Technology ($500 million).
- What this means: No more R&D grants for small businesses.
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Open the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to leasing ($1.5 billion).
Suspend federal land purchases ($200 million)
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Reduce National Science Foundation funding to 2008 levels ($1.7 billion).
- What this means: Fewer research grants.
Eliminate National Science Foundation spending on elementary and secondary education ($86 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Eliminate most homeland security grants to states and allow states to finance their own programs ($2.7 billion).
- What this means: More costs and/or less security for states.
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Eliminate the Development Assistance Program ($2.64 billion).
- What this means: No more foreign aid.
Eliminate the State Department's education and cultural exchange programs ($625 million).
Eliminate the International Trade Administration's trade promotion activities or charge the beneficiaries $321 million).
Eliminate the Democracy Fund ($183 million).
Eliminate the International Trade Commission and transfer oversight of intellectual property rights to the Treasury Department ($68 million).
Eliminate the Trade and Development Agency ($56 million).
Eliminate the Overseas Private Investment Corporation ($29 million).
Eliminate the East--West centre ($19 million).
Eliminate the United States Institute of Peace ($17 million).
Eliminate the Japan--United States Friendship Commission ($2 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Cap increases in Department of Veterans Affairs health care spending ($2.5 billion).
Reduce Veterans' Disability Compensation to account for Social Security Disability Insurance payments ($1.93 billion).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Eliminate failed federal job training programs ($4.3 billion).
Eliminate the ineffective Job Corps ($2 billion).
- What this means: No more federal programs to train and educate the workforce.
Eliminate the Senior Community Service Employment Program ($576 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Reduce energy subsidies for commercialization and some research activities ($6.5 billion).
- What this means: Renewable energy research takes a backseat.
Block grant and devolve Environmental Protection Agency grant programs ($600 million).
Restructure the Power Marketing Administrations to charge market-based rates ($200 million).
Eliminate the Science to Achieve Results Program ($63 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Eliminate the Community Development Block Grant program ($6 billion).
- What this means: The end of a 36-year old program that funds local community development activities, including affordable housing and anti-poverty programs.
Eliminate the Rural Utilities Service ($598 million).
Eliminate the Economic Development Administration ($523 million).
Eliminate NeighborWorks America ($480 million).
Eliminate the Appalachian Regional Commission ($73 million).
Eliminate the Denali Commission ($48 million).
Eliminate the Minority Development Business Agency ($31 million).
Eliminate the Delta Regional Authority ($8 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Eliminate all Justice Department grants except those from the Bureau of Justice Statistics and the National Institute of Justice, thereby empowering states to finance their own justice programs ($7.33 billion).
- What this means: No more federal funding for programs that address sex crimes, domestic violence, juvenile crimes and other areas.
Eliminate the Legal Services Corporation ($398 million).
Eliminate the Justice Department's Community Relations Service ($32 million).
Eliminate the duplicative Office of National Drug Control Policy ($30 million).
Reduce funding for the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division by 20 per cent because of its policy against race-neutral enforcement of the law ($26 million).
Eliminate the State Justice Institute ($4 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Return Pell Grants to their 2009 funding level of $24 billion, which is still double the 2007 level ($8 billion).
- What this means: The reversal of a major Obama measure to increase financial aid funding for college students.
Trim Head Start by $2 billion and convert it into vouchers ($2 billion).
Scale back the Education Department bureaucracy ($2 billion).
Eliminate dozens of small and duplicative education grants ($1.5 billion).
Eliminate state grants for Safe and Drug-Free Schools and Communities ($298 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Reform Medigap ($6.2 billion).
Repeal Obamacare ($5 billion).
Require Medicare home health co-payments ($3.7 billion).
Eliminate the Maternal and Child Health Block Grant ($673 million).
Eliminate Health Professions grants ($414 million).
Eliminate Title X Family Planning ($327 million).
Eliminate the National Health Service Corps ($150 million).
Repeal Rural Health Outreach and Flexibility grants ($98 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Replace farm subsidies with Farmer Savings Account and improved crop insurance ($15 billion).
- What this means: The government would incentivise investments by farmers, theoretically eliminating the need to provide direct support. However, some farms would fail and commodity prices .
Eliminate the Foreign Agriculture Service ($2.033 billion).
Merge all four agriculture outreach and research agencies and cut their budget in half ($1.5 billion).
Fund the Food Safety and Inspection Service with user fees ($1 billion).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Eliminate the additional child refundable credit ($26.6 billion).
- What this means: Families that don't pay any taxes would not be eligible for a child tax credit that amounts to payment from the government.
Eliminate the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund ($103 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Devolve the federal highway program and most transit spending to the states ($45 billion).
- More costs and/or worse highways for the states.
Privatize Amtrak ($1.9 billion).
Eliminate grants to large and medium-sized hub airports ($1.01 billion).
Eliminate the Maritime Administration ($554 million).
Eliminate the Essential Air Service Program ($125 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Halve federal program payment errors by 2012, especially by reducing Medicare errors and earned income tax credit errors. Tighten oversight by spending $5 billion on new resources, such as updated computer systems, and then recover $49 billion in payment errors ($44 billion).
Rescind unobligated balances after 36 months ($20 billion).
Halve the $25 billion spent to maintain vacant federal properties ($12.5 billion).
Cut the federal employee travel budget to $4 billion ($10 billion).
Freeze federal pay until it can be reformed ($3 billion).
Suspend acquisition of federal office space ($1 billion).
Trim the federal vehicle fleet by 20 per cent -- a reduction of 100,000 vehicles ($600 million).
Cut the House and Senate budgets back to the 2008 level of $2.2 billion ($300 million).
Eliminate the Presidential Election Campaign Fund ($215 million).
Tighten controls on federal employee credit cards and cut down on delinquencies ($100 million).
Require federal employees to fly coach on domestic flights ($70 million).
Budget proposals from The Heritage Foundation.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.