Now That They've Won, Here Are The Major Budget Cuts The GOP Has In Store

The shoe is officially on the other foot.Republicans control the House and, after years of criticising government spending and railing against the national debt, they’ve actually got to name something they’re willing to cut.



Aside from the aggravatingly vague Promise To America, they haven’t offered a plan.

But the premier conservative think tank, Heritage Foundation, has gone and done it for them, proposing measures that would slash spending by $343 billion.

Do you really want this austerity plan?

